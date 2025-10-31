China stars in South Korean variety shows

Yeom Hye-ran (middle) and two of her Chinese colleagues from Pipayuan Hotpot Restaurant pose for the South Korean reality TV episode My Name is Gabriel in Chongqing. [Photo provided to China Daily]

At seven in the morning, Hualala wakes up to the smell of the spicy noodles cooked by her mother. At eight, she and her husband take their child to kindergarten, kissing the boy goodbye before heading to work. By nine, she's clocked in at her workplace, where she manages several sections of tables, tidying up and preparing for the busy evening ahead.

Her lunch is at 1 pm. During the break, she sometimes joins colleagues for a game of mahjong — the loser must buy everyone ice cream — or they go to a dance class nearby. By 4:30 pm, the busy dinner hours begin: greeting guests, taking orders, carrying dishes, refilling water — nonstop until 9 pm. When she gets home tired at 9:30 pm, her mother has already prepared her favorite meal. After playing toy cars with her son and chatting about the day, another ordinary day ends.

This is the daily life of Qiu Qianyun, better known by her nickname Hualala, a 30-year-old waitress in a Chongqing hotpot restaurant. Last July, her everyday routine was turned into a South Korean reality TV episode — My Name is Gabriel. The show sends South Korean celebrities abroad to live for 72 hours in someone else's shoes.

Hualala's "life swap" partner was Yeom Hye-ran, a well-known South Korean actress who appeared in My Love from the Star and The Glory. "I'm indecisive and timid," Yeom told the production team. "I want to go somewhere bold and live more freely." Then a plane ticket took her to the perfect place — Chongqing.