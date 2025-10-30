China's small commodities hub sees strong trade growth

Foreigners carry a suitcase for sample purchasing at Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang province, May 16, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

HANGZHOU -- Yiwu, a key export hub in East China's Zhejiang province, reported strong foreign trade growth in the first three quarters of 2025 despite a challenging global trade environment.

Total imports and exports of the small commodities hub, known as "the world's supermarket," reached a record high of 631.2 billion yuan (about $89.1 billion), up 26.3 percent from a year earlier, according to Yiwu Customs.

Exports grew 25.7 percent year-on-year to nearly 554 billion yuan, while imports increased 31.3 percent to 77.2 billion yuan, with both figures reaching record highs.

The robust growth came as exporters in Yiwu worked to secure more orders in emerging markets. In May, the city launched an overseas exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, which was attended by executives from more than 110 Yiwu enterprises.

"We are now actively expanding into the South American and Southeast Asian markets. Only by continuously venturing abroad can we open up new markets," said Huang Changchao, a stationery business owner in Yiwu.

Thanks to the trade diversification strategy, Yiwu now conducts business with 227 countries and regions, achieving year-on-year trade growth in 181 of them.

Its trade with the Belt and Road partner countries grew 28.9 percent year-on-year and accounted for 68 percent of the total trade volume in the period, the local customs said.

Innovations in trade modes and continuous improvements to commercial infrastructure are also helping fuel Yiwu's trade growth.

Yiwu launched a global digital trade center, hailed as the sixth-generation market, earlier this month, embracing a fully integrated digital trade ecosystem.

"Our export orders are already booked through to next year," said local merchant Wang Nan. "We will continue to tap market demand and adapt to market changes to achieve sales growth."