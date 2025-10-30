Tales and Trails: A fusion of many facets in Fuzhou

Editor's note: China Daily reporters leverage local expertise to devise diverse itineraries that showcase a blend of historical landmarks and natural wonders in highly recommended cities and sites, offering practical guidance to experience the country.

Nestled between mist-wreathed mountains and a coastline sculpted by the sea, Fujian province unveils itself as a land where nature's grandeur intertwines with profound cultural heritage.

This unique fusion of maritime vitality and mountainous serenity has cultivated a rich tapestry of experiences, inviting travelers to explore its world-class treasures of tea, cuisine and history.

In the northern part of the province, Mount Wuyi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, stuns viewers with its danxia landforms and emerald waters, and the air is scented with the distinctive fragrance of Wuyi oolong tea.

Master tea artisans demonstrate the ancient craft of "dying and coming back to life" — a delicate process of oxidation and roasting that gives the tea its coveted character. Nearby, the dragon-shaped kilns of Jianyang continue their centuries-old tradition of wood-firing exquisite Jianzhan tea bowls whose crystalline glazes capture the beautiful uncertainty of the flames.

In the provincial capital of Fuzhou, history and modernity converge in elegant lanes and on hillside avenues. The Three Lanes and Seven Alleys (Sanfang Qixiang) historical district preserves Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties' architecture, where the legacies of scholars and revolutionaries whisper from courtyard homes.

Just a short drive away, Yantai Hill rises as an open-air museum of architectural fusion, where former consulates now house chic boutiques and cafes, symbolizing the city's dynamic blend of tradition and contemporary creativity.

The province's culinary soul finds its ultimate expression in Fujian cuisine, celebrated for its sublime broths and intricate techniques. Epitomizing this culinary philosophy is fotiaoqiang, or Buddha Jumps Over the Wall — a complex concoction of land and sea delicacies simmered for days in a sealed jar. From the precise knife skills that transform pork into lychee-like morsels to the perfect 80 C blanching of whelk, Fujian cuisine showcases a dedication to extracting the purest essence of every ingredient.

In the following pages, China Daily will guide you through these diverse facets of Fujian — from the tea plantations and pottery kilns of the north to the culinary traditions of Fuzhou and the vibrant urban culture that connects them all.

Yang Jie contributed to this story.