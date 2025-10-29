Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Tech start-ups to gather at WIC for AI dialogue

By Song Yi | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-29 10:42
The Light of Internet Expo at the 2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit on Nov 19, 2024. [Photo/IC]

As a highlight of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, executives from the "Six Little Dragons" — a group of rapidly-rising tech start-ups in Hangzhou, including Game Science, DeepSeek, Unitree Robotics, DEEP Robotics, BrainCo and Manycore Tech — will engage in dialogues to exchange views on the latest developments in artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, and to explore cross-sector cooperation in addressing global issues.

This year's summit, themed "Forging an Open, Cooperative, Secure and Inclusive Digital Future — Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", will be held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, from Nov 6 to 9.

The event will bring together senior representatives to discuss frontier issues such as AI governance and digital economy cooperation, according to Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the WIC.

The establishment of the "Six Little Dragons Dialogue" aims to showcase China's frontier innovations, build a platform to foster collaborative innovation, and strengthen the connection between innovative practices and global agendas, Ren said.

The "Six Little Dragons" represent the new driving forces in frontier technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and brain-computer interfaces.

"Building an open, secure and inclusive digital future calls for the active participation of these innovation-driven enterprises with global vision," Ren said.

Located in Zhejiang province, the ancient water town of Wuzhen has served as the permanent venue of the WIC since 2014, becoming a key platform for discussing global internet developments.

Ren noted that the growth of Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons" is closely linked to the favorable innovation ecosystem that has been fostered by the Wuzhen Summit.

