The fourth plenary session of China's 20th CPC Central Committee: Shaping the next phase of Chinese modernization

LI MIN/CHINA DAILY

With the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) charting the nation's course for the years ahead, China is entering a new phase of development. This landmark session, convened in Beijing from October 20 to 23, deliberated on the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, establishing a comprehensive policy roadmap for China's modernization drive over the next five years.

As China's role as a major responsible country continues to grow, the decisions reached during this gathering will not only impact the nation but will also carry global significance.

A legacy of strategic planning

The five-year plans represent a time-honored policy tradition in China, dating back to 1953. The quinquennial blueprints articulate China's long-term development vision, set clear economic objectives, and design concrete pathways toward national progress. While China's centenary goals envision the establishment of a modern socialist country by 2049, the new five-year plan will specifically outline how to build upon the growth momentum achieved during the previous period and explore new frontiers in development for greater achievements between 2026 and 2030.

The concluding 14th Five-Year Plan has delivered remarkable achievements across multiple fronts and played a pivotal role in advancing China toward the second centenary goal. Between 2021 and 2025, China's economic output consistently expanded — surpassing the milestones of 110 trillion, 120 trillion, and 130 trillion yuan successively — and is projected to reach 140 trillion yuan this year.

During this period, China has twice reduced its negative list for foreign investment, and fully opened its manufacturing sector to global investors in 2024. Notably, China has broken into the top 10 of the Global Innovation Index for the first time and has established the world's largest and most rapidly expanding renewable energy system.

Priorities for the next stage

According to official readouts, the just-concluded fourth plenary session of China's 20th CPC Central Committee has laid the groundwork for achieving high-quality development, prioritizing enhanced national governance and innovation-driven growth. The forthcoming five-year period will see China focusing on raising household incomes, broadening access to quality education, healthcare, and elderly care services, as well as strengthening the social security system.

A central element of the plan involves enhancing China's technological self-sufficiency. Given the technology restrictions imposed by Western countries, it has become increasingly vital for China to protect its development from external disruptions. This calls for committed efforts to put China at the cutting edge of technology in sectors like chip-making, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. That said, China's pursuit of technological independence in critical sectors does not mean shutting itself off from the global community. On the contrary, it remains committed to advancing open innovation and fostering mutually beneficial international cooperation.

A plan with global relevance

With China contributing around 30 percent of annual global economic growth, the policy agenda formulated during the plenary session holds considerable importance for the world economy. The most recent IMF World Economic Outlook revised down projected global growth for 2025 to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent last year, reflecting the impact of elevated tariffs imposed by the US. Against the backdrop of growing trade protectionism and geopolitical strains, the international community is closely watching how the decisions made in this session will shape China's response to evolving global dynamics.

Chinese and US trade negotiators have just concluded another round of talks in Kuala Lumpur, reaching a preliminary agreement on arrangements to address their respective trade concerns — an important step toward easing bilateral trade tensions. It is normal that China and the US do not see eye to eye with each other on certain issues. However, as long as both sides maintain dialogue on an equal footing, and with mutual respect, they can effectively navigate their differences.

Ample evidence demonstrates that cooperation benefits both, while confrontation serves neither. Should the trade disputes between the world's two largest economies escalate further, they will also risk disrupting global industrial supply chains and undermining global growth.

Amid global uncertainties and volatility, the plenary session has sent a strong message of certainty and stability: China remains committed to achieving its strategic goals through modernization and opening-up — a path that will create new opportunities for other countries, including the United States, and boost the momentum of global growth. With an even more visionary five-year plan and new modernization blueprints on the horizon, China is charting a course that will shape not only its own future, but also the world's.

The author is a commentator on international affairs, writing regularly for Xinhua News, Global Times, China Daily, CGTN etc.

The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

If you have a specific expertise, or would like to share your thought about our stories, then send us your writings at opinion@chinadaily.com.cn, and comment@chinadaily.com.cn.