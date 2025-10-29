Foreigners glance at 1,000 years of Shanxi

Nigerian blogger Oluwabunmi Henry Jimoh films the group at Jinci Museum in Taiyuan. [Photo/WEI BO/YAN CHANGJIANG/FOR CHINA DAILY]

During the "Discovering Shanxi's Ancient Chinese Architecture — Overseas Media and Students Tour", held from Oct 14 to 18, the North China province of Shanxi revealed its culture and vitality to a group of overseas visitors.

Supported by the Publicity Department of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and China Daily, the program was co-hosted by Shanxi Daily and the business development department of China Daily, and organized by the Shanxi International Communication Center.

The tour brought together 10 foreign scholars and bloggers from eight countries, international students studying in Shanxi, and reporters from national media groups to visit the cities of Taiyuan, Jinzhong, Linfen and Yuncheng.

The group paid visits to Jinci Museum, the Ancient City of Pingyao, the Taosi Relics Site, Yuncheng Guandi Temple and other landmarks, documenting their "glance of Shanxi across 1,000 years" through their cameras and words.

Situated between the Yellow River in the west and the Taihang Mountains in the east, Shanxi is one of the cradles of Chinese culture and civilization.