Poetry brings nations together under a shared moon and sky

Poet Kirk Larsen presents an English poem, his own composition on Mid-Autumn Festival, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in October. [Photo/ZHANG FENGGUO/XINHUA]

The 2025 "Mid-Autumn Day in Poetry" celebration lit up a night at the United Nations Headquarters with the spirit of reunion, harmony and cultural exchange.

Centered on the shared symbolism of the moon, the Oct 13 event, hosted by the China National Tourist Office in New York, held a poetry and music gala to bridge East and West, highlighting the Mid-Autumn Festival's universal themes of family, peace and gratitude.

New York City Council member Christopher Marte opened the evening with a bilingual recitation of Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Li Bai's Quiet Night Thoughts, accompanied by hulusi (cucurbit flute) music titled Bamboo in the Moonlight.

American and Chinese poets and artists followed with renditions of Thinking of My Distant Loved Ones on a Moonlit Night by Tang Dynasty poet Zhang Jiuling, Spring River in the Flower Moon Night by Tang Dynasty poet Zhang Ruoxu, and Water Melody — When Will the Bright Moon Appear by Song Dynasty (960-1279) poet Su Shi.