China's 15th Five-Year Plan sets course toward innovation and shared prosperity

As China embarks on the implementation of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–30), the blueprint stands as a testament to the country's unwavering commitment to innovation-driven growth, sustainable development and global cooperation. Building on the solid foundations laid by previous plans, this new chapter reflects China's strategic foresight in navigating an era of unprecedented technological change and global transformation.

The 15th Five-Year Plan prioritizes high-quality development — emphasizing breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, green energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. It seeks to balance economic modernization with environmental protection, ensuring that China continues to lead the world in renewable energy deployment and low-carbon innovation.

A central feature of the plan is technological self-reliance, with China accelerating research in frontier fields such as quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology and space exploration. This vision not only reinforces China's global competitiveness, but also ensures long-term stability and resilience in the face of evolving international dynamics.

At the same time, the plan places strong emphasis on people-centered development — aiming to enhance social welfare, improve public services, and narrow regional disparities. China's leadership has reiterated that modernization must be inclusive and allow the benefits of progress to reach all citizens, particularly in rural and underdeveloped regions.

Internationally, the 15th Five-Year Plan underscores China's commitment to opening-up and win-win cooperation. Initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) continue to deepen connectivity and economic integration across Asia, Africa, Europe, and beyond — promoting shared prosperity and mutual development in an increasingly interconnected world.

This new plan represents not merely a domestic policy roadmap, but a vision for the future of global cooperation and sustainable progress. By combining innovation, inclusivity and environmental responsibility, China is setting an example for other nations striving to balance growth with long-term stability.

As the world looks toward the next decade, China's 15th Five-Year Plan signals confidence, continuity, and commitment — guiding the nation steadily toward its goal of becoming a modern socialist country that contributes to global peace, development and human advancement.

The author is Muhammad Humayun Asghar, a Pakistani master's student at Beijing Institute of Technology. The views don't necessarily represent those of China Daily.

