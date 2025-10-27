Management skills competition ends with insights gained and cultural exchanges

[Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 2025 "China Copper Industry Cup" — a comprehensive business management skills competition — has recently concluded in Luoyang, Henan province.

The competition brought together nearly 60 overseas enterprise localized supervisors from 11 teams representing 10 companies across eight countries and regions.

The contest was closely aligned with the high-quality development needs of overseas Chinese-funded enterprises, focusing on core skills such as safety, environmental management and production site management. It emphasized the assessment of local team leaders' general management capabilities and production management skills.

Over the two-and-a-half-day competition, participants demonstrated their management abilities and practical skills through theoretical exams, on-site operations and speeches. Seven participants were awarded the gold prize, 13 received the silver prize, 20 won the bronze prize and 15 were honored with the outstanding talent award.

In the team category, Minera Chinalco Perú S.A. and Myanmar Wanbao Mining Copper Ltd secured the gold prize. Myanmar Yang Tse Copper Limited and three others were awarded the silver prize, while MCC – JCL Afghan and four others received the bronze prize.

A special exchange session was organized during the competition, allowing overseas team leaders to observe the domestic team leaders skills competition. By observing the performance of their counterparts in team collaboration and process optimization, overseas participants expressed that they gained valuable practical insights and a mutual understanding both in and out of the competition venue.

The event not only focused on skill competition, but also emphasized the promotion of mutual learning among civilizations, with the closing ceremony featuring dancing and singing performances by participants from different countries.

The organizers also arranged for the competition participants to visit the ancient city of Luoyi. Overseas team leaders strolled under the Wenfeng Pagoda and along the city's ancient walls, and experienced traditional Chinese cultural heritage projects such as paper-cutting.

The event was initiated by the China Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Association, the National Committee of China Machinery and the Metallurgical Building Materials Trade Union. It was co-organized by Aluminum Corporation of China, Non-ferrous Metals Industry Talent Center, and China Copper Industry Group Limited. It was undertaken by Chinalco Luoyang Copper Processing Co Ltd, Yunnan Copper Senior Technical School, and Luoyang Vocational College of Science and Technology.