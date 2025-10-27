Award-winning pianist set to release new album

Hong Kong pianist Aristo Sham won the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Hong Kong pianist Aristo Sham, winner of the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, is about to release his new album featuring repertoires from his recent international concerts.

Following his Van Cliburn win, Sham, who is signed to Universal Music Hong Kong, embarked on a global tour, including sold-out performances in Hong Kong and critically acclaimed concerts in Europe and the United States. This concert season, he will make his debut at the Seoul Arts Center in South Korea and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing — before returning for performances across Europe and the US.

"I am so excited to enter a new artistic arena through my partnership with Universal Music, and infinitely grateful to be entrusted with sharing my voice and visions in music, art and life, to a wider audience through the medium of recordings, hopefully contributing to new and profound experiences where we may push the frontiers of what we can do with art," said the pianist.

The pianist is going to release his new album, Timeline, on Nov 7. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Gary Chan, managing director of Universal Music Hong Kong and senior vice-president of Universal Music Greater China, said: "Aristo radiates a unique charm at the piano, making his victory truly well-deserved. We are thrilled to sign a Hong Kong winner of such international stature and collaborate on his global development."

Sham, 29, enrolled in the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts Junior Music Programme at the age of 6. At age 10, he won the Ettlingen International Piano Competition for Young Pianists, followed by the Gina Bachauer International Junior Piano Competition at age 12. He pursued a dual-degree program, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Music in Piano Performance from the New England Conservatory. He later completed an Artist Diploma at The Juilliard School.

His new album will be released globally on Nov 7.