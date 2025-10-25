Renowned violinist, Shaham, ends Beijing Music Festival with a stunning performance

Mezzo-soprano Ildikó Komlósi poses with conductor Yang Yang during concert in Beijing on Oct 24. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 28th Beijing Music Festival reached its grand finale at the Poly Theatre in the capital on Oct 24, offering an exciting evening of musical exploration.

Under the baton of renowned conductor Yang Yang, the China Philharmonic Orchestra — joined by the chorus of the China National Opera House, violin virtuoso Gil Shaham, and mezzo-soprano Ildikó Komlósi — took the audience on an unforgettable journey, blending the elegance of classical compositions with the vibrancy of contemporary works.

This year's closing concert presented the debut of an excerpt from Chinese Kitchen, a music piece by composer Elliot Leung. The piece marked a significant moment for the festival, as it was the first time the work had graced the stage of the Beijing Music Festival.

Through orchestral arrangements, Leung's composition celebrates China's rich culinary culture. By weaving together a lush tapestry of sound, Leung captures the dynamic flavors and delightful aromas that Chinese gastronomy is famous for.