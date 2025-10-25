Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / Opinion Xpress

What's behind China's economic success? UK economist weighs in

By Zhao Manfeng and Cheng Zixin | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-25 10:56
Share
Share - WeChat

John Ross, former director of the London Economics and Business Policy Bureau in the United Kingdom, shared insights on the uniqueness of China's economic model in a recent interview with China Daily. "It's a combination of the 'visible hand' and the 'invisible hand' that enables the economy to be so successful," he said, adding that China's ability to fuse these two approaches is what sets its model apart.

  • Cartoons
    •
    Watch: Documentary series Stories across the Strait
    World watches as China and US hold new trade talks
    Planners balance urban renewal, heritage
    Major objectives for China's 15th Five-Year Plan period
    Why we must commemorate Taiwan's restoration?
    Gen Z's gift for the UN at 80: A future through their lenses
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    Support the UN for the 21st century
    Chinese modernization has global resonance
    Columnists +
    Beware of reports on ill-behaved elderly people damaging social harmony
    Communards' Wall still worth remembering
    Chinese Perspectives
    Historical fact of Taiwan's return irrefutable
    Adapting to local realities fuels new quality productive forces
    China and the World Roundtable +
    Chinese modernization has global resonance
    China's growth brings chances for US too
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US