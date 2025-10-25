What's behind China's economic success? UK economist weighs in
John Ross, former director of the London Economics and Business Policy Bureau in the United Kingdom, shared insights on the uniqueness of China's economic model in a recent interview with China Daily. "It's a combination of the 'visible hand' and the 'invisible hand' that enables the economy to be so successful," he said, adding that China's ability to fuse these two approaches is what sets its model apart.
