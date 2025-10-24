China's expanding role in global higher education rankings

Students from different countries and regions study at Xiamen University Malaysia, which has over 9,000 students from 48 different countries and regions, in Selangor, Malaysia. [Photo provided to China Daily]

In a historic milestone for global academia, China recorded more institutions than the United States for the first time in the number of universities listed in the 2025 Global 2000, compiled by the Center for World University Rankings in the United Arab Emirates. The Global 2000 rankings measure the quality of education and training for students, the prestige of faculty, and the impact of research.

Unlike other ranking systems that rely heavily on surveys or university data submissions, this ranking is outcome-based, drawing on research performance data from Clarivate Analytics across 227 subject categories. According to the Global 2000 (2025) rankings, 346 Chinese institutions appear on the list versus 319 from the United States, reflecting not only the rapid development of China's higher education system but also the country's strong commitment to academic development, innovation, and global influence.

The US News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings ranked 2,250 universities from more than 100 countries and regions, with China again leading at 396. According to the 2024 CWTS Leiden Rankings, China had the largest representation with 313 out of 1,506 universities from over 72 countries. Similarly, the University Ranking by Academic Performance 2024-2025 shortlisted 3,000 research universities, with China topping the list at 495. China was also the most represented nation in the SCImago Institutions Rankings 2024, with 605 universities.

China's ascent in global rankings is no accident. It is the result of a deliberate, sustained, and highly coordinated effort by both the government and individual universities to cultivate world-class institutions. The Chinese government has consistently prioritized higher education as a cornerstone of national development. Through substantial funding for research and infrastructure, encouragement of faculty development, and support for international collaboration, China has created an environment where its universities can flourish on the world stage.

Leading institutions such as Tsinghua University and Peking University have exemplified this success. Tsinghua University, long regarded as a cradle of scientific and technological innovation, climbed to 11th place in the 2025-2026 Best Global Universities Rankings. Tsinghua's rise and the stronger overall national representation suggest Chinese institutions are increasingly competitive with traditional global leaders. Beyond elite institutions, the growth of a broad network of universities across the country has ensured that high-quality education is more accessible, producing millions of graduates equipped to contribute to China's knowledge economy and society at large.

The areas of study that Chinese universities have emphasized are closely aligned with both national priorities and global trends. Disciplines such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, new energy technologies, and environmental science have received strategic attention. By focusing on cutting-edge fields, China has positioned its universities to not only drive domestic innovation but also to contribute meaningfully to global scientific advancement. Research output has surged, with Chinese scholars increasingly publishing in leading international journals, filing patents, and engaging in high-impact projects that address both regional and global challenges.

While challenges remain, such as ensuring consistent quality across all institutions and balancing innovation with academic integrity, the trajectory of China's higher education is unmistakably upward. The achievements of 2025 are both symbolic and practical, demonstrating that China can lead on the global stage not just economically or technologically, but intellectually as well. As the country continues to strengthen its higher education system, it is poised to play an even more influential role in shaping the future of global learning, research, and innovation.

The recognition earned by Chinese universities in 2025 is more than a statistical achievement — it represents the consolidation of China's place on the world's academic stage. By combining scale with quality and aligning national priorities with global collaboration, China has built a higher education system that commands growing international respect. These accomplishments are also symbolic, showing that intellectual leadership and research excellence are no longer concentrated in a few traditional centers but are increasingly global in scope.

As China continues to expand its contributions to research, innovation, and academic exchange, its universities will not only shape the country's own future but also influence the evolution of higher education worldwide. The year 2025 will stand as a milestone in this broader transformation.

The author holds a master's degree in Management from the Harbin Institute of Technology and writes regularly on topics related to China's economy, education, and global development.

The views don't necessarily represent those of China Daily.

