Fashion show weaves a new chapter in China-Pakistan friendship

Models walk the runway in creations by Pakistani fashion designers at Wangjing Square near the Badaling Great Wall last Sunday. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Under the autumn sunlight at the Great Wall, China and Pakistan engaged in a fashion dialogue that reflected the enduring vitality of their cultures.

The maiden China-Pakistan Fashion Show, organized by the embassy of Pakistan in Beijing in collaboration with the China International Cultural Communication Center, was held last Sunday at the Badaling section of the Great Wall.

Pakistan's ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, highlighted the significance of the venue, saying the Great Wall "provides a fitting platform to celebrate the living spirit of the Silk Road, now expressed as a modern bridge of fabric, art and friendship".He noted that the event coincides with the 60th anniversary of the first visit by a Pakistani dignitary, former Pakistani President Ayub Khan, to the Great Wall, a historic landmark that has long stood as a witness to the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The show put Pakistani artistry to the forefront, with emerging designers presenting innovative fashion creations inspired by Pakistani truck art, textile printing and eco-conscious concepts, while blending elements of both Pakistani and Chinese culture. The event also featured works by a China-based Pakistani jewelry designer and a Chinese fashion brand.

"I wanted to show that young people in Pakistan are also creative," says Adnan Ansari, the producer responsible for executing the show. He explains that the event did not feature traditional Pakistani brands. "Beyond traditional embroidery, Pakistani fashion is diverse — all different kinds keeping the art alive."

For Ansari, blending Chinese and Pakistani cultures in fashion was not a difficult task. Even before this fashion show, Chinese colors, cuts and styles had already been incorporated into Pakistani fashion. What fascinated him most was the richness and complexity of Chinese culture.

Pakistani designer Rizwanullah, known for his focus on sustainable fashion using repurposed fabrics, explored Chinese traditional clothing, including qipao (long, tight-fitting dresses) and hanfu (traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group).During his stay in China, he was impressed by the quality of local fabrics. "China has the best fabrics, "Rizwanullah says. He hopes to create more fusion designs that incorporate Chinese culture, adding that "fashion is a universal language".

"At traditional weddings, brides in both Pakistan and China wear red," says China-based jewelry designer Aqeel Chaudhary. He believes that the cultures of the two countries share connections that go beyond borders, because "everyone feels happy when they have beautiful things".

As Long Yuxiang, chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Center, explains, "people-to-people exchanges" are the purpose of the show. He emphasizes that China and Pakistan share a profound historical heritage and a common pursuit of better lives through fashion aesthetics.

Although China and Pakistan have established an all-weather partnership, many Pakistani artists traditionally look to the West for inspiration, says Ambassador Hashmi. "I hope they will also explore countries in the East. China is the best place," he adds, holding that the strong friendship between the two nations provides a solid foundation, which can be further strengthened through people-to-people exchanges.

"Fashion is a medium, a door that opens possibilities," he says, expressing hope for expanded artistic, musical and exhibition exchanges between the two countries in the future.

Bai Shuhao contributed to this story.