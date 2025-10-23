Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
ECARX, VGT to codevelop advanced automotive computing platforms

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-23 10:57
The logos of ECARX and VGT are seen in the picture. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

ECARX, a global mobility technology company, has formed a strategic partnership with Victory Giant Technology to codevelop high-performance computing platforms for next-generation vehicles.

The tie-up will combine ECARX's expertise in intelligent cockpit and computing systems with VGT's capabilities in high-precision printed circuit boards, the companies said Wednesday.

VGT, one of the world's top PCB manufacturers, specializes in high-density interconnect and multi-layer boards used in automotive intelligence, AI, and data center applications.

The Shenzhen-listed firm operates manufacturing hubs in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand and counts more than 350 major technology companies among its clients.

As automakers accelerate their shift toward centralized, AI-enabled computing architectures, demand for high-performance and highly reliable PCBs has surged.

ECARX, which has developed a suite of scalable, AI-capable computing platforms, said its products have already been adopted by several global carmakers.

Under the partnership, VGT will supply customized PCBs to ECARX's intelligent manufacturing centers to support global mass production and system integration.

The companies will also explore cooperation in other emerging industries beyond automotive applications.

"This partnership sets a new benchmark for advanced computing platforms in the global market," said ECARX Chairman and CEO Shen Ziyu.

"Together, we will drive large-scale production and global delivery through advanced manufacturing and system-level collaboration, laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of the global intelligent ecosystem."

