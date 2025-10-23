Artworks on show in Nanjing transcend frontiers

By Lin Qi | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-23 10:51
The second Art Nanjing was held from Oct 18 to 22 in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, and was themed  Transcendence, Co-construction.[Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Tim Yip, who won an Oscar award for Best Art Direction for his work on the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, published a photography album, Gaze, early last year, cataloging photos taken while he worked on film sets or traveled. Photos featured in the book were shown at the second Art Nanjing, revealing his diverse interests in various aspects of culture and arts.

Art Nanjing, held from Oct 18 to 22 in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, was themed Transcendence, Co-construction. The exhibition featured Yip and other artists, as well as galleries that brought works to explore the frontiers of art. It also added new aesthetic dimensions to Nanjing's art scene, inspiring dialogue surrounding the creation of contemporary art that addresses Nanjing's history and local culture.

Photo

