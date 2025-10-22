Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
China ready to work with EU on economic and trade ties

By Zhong Nan | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-22 10:53
A forklift operator moves a container on the China-Europe Railway Express service in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, in August. ZHU HAIPENG/FOR CHINA DAILY

China is ready to work with the European Union to promote the sound and stable development of China-EU economic and trade relations, said the country's top commerce official.

At the request of EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a video meeting with him on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, the two sides held in-depth discussions on major China-EU economic and trade issues, including export controls and the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles.

Regarding the issue of rare-earth export controls, Wang said China's recent measures are normal actions taken in accordance with laws and regulations to improve its export control system, demonstrating the country's responsibility as a major power in safeguarding world peace and stability.

China is committed to maintaining the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains and has always facilitated the approval process for EU companies, said Wang.

On the case of Nexperia, a Chinese-owned semiconductor company based in the Netherlands, Wang emphasized China's firm opposition to the excessive expansion of the concept of "national security". He hopes that the EU would play a constructive role, urging the Netherlands to honor contractual obligations and uphold market principles.

Sefcovic said the EU is willing to facilitate communication between the Netherlands and China to find a timely solution and jointly safeguard the stability of global supply chains.

Both sides agreed to hold an "upgraded meeting" of the China-EU export control dialogue mechanism in Brussels soon.

During another phone call with Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Vincent Karremans on Tuesday, Wang, China's commerce minister, said the measures taken by the Dutch side against Nexperia have seriously affected the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Karremans said the Netherlands attaches great importance to its economic and trade relations with China and is ready to maintain close communication with the Chinese side to seek constructive solutions to the Nexperia issue.

