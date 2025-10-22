Hangzhou market spotlights cultural creativity and diversity

Liangzhu’s 5000+ Yi Chuang Yuan, on Oct 17, 2025. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Liangzhu cultural creative market was held from October 17 to 20 in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, alongside the third Liangzhu Forum.

Located in Liangzhu’s 5000+ Yi Chuang Yuan (Art and Creation Park), the four-day market featured four core sections and five special exhibitions, spanning over 6,500 square meters.

More than 200 organizations, including renowned brands from the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and Latin America, gathered to showcase their cultural and creative products.