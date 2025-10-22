Hangzhou market spotlights cultural creativity and diversity

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-22 10:11
Share
Share - WeChat
Liangzhu’s 5000+ Yi Chuang Yuan, on Oct 17, 2025. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Liangzhu cultural creative market was held from October 17 to 20 in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, alongside the third Liangzhu Forum.

Located in Liangzhu’s 5000+ Yi Chuang Yuan (Art and Creation Park), the four-day market featured four core sections and five special exhibitions, spanning over 6,500 square meters.

More than 200 organizations, including renowned brands from the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and Latin America, gathered to showcase their cultural and creative products.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Next   >>|
1/11 Next
Photo

Taiwan youth share stories at commemorative event

Witnessing heritage: Xi's cultural encounters (6)

Two days to go: Charming Beijing, Shared with the World

Youth revisit Taiwan's restoration to China

China advances green transition, global energy cooperation

China's 15th Five-Year Plan could be an exemplary model

Related Stories

Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US