Syrian artifacts shed light on cultural exchange and diversity of early civilizations

A colored pottery jar and a statue of a worshipper from the National Museum of Damascus. [Photo/FU XIAOMENG/FOR CHINA DAILY]

An exhibition featuring 95 precious artifacts from Syria is currently being held at the Dalian Museum in Dalian, Liaoning province, sparking appreciation for diverse civilizations among visitors.

Titled Incredible Syria, the exhibition of antiquities showcases items on loan from eight Syrian cultural institutions, including the National Museum of Damascus and the National Museum of Aleppo.

Jiang Ye, the curator of the exhibition and director of the Dalian Museum, says that Syria's position places it in the corridor from Africa to the rest of Asia and into Europe, which makes it a focus of cultural innovation and dissemination.

"We hope that through this exhibition, visitors can use these tangible artifacts, now close at hand, to understand the diversity of early human civilizations and observe and contemplate the exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations," she says.

The collection encompasses stone tools, pottery, bronze ware, gold and silver artifacts, and statues, systematically presenting the historical and cultural context of Syria from the Paleolithic Age to the 1600s in chronological order.