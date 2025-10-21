Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Culture
Home / Culture / Heritage

Syrian artifacts shed light on cultural exchange and diversity of early civilizations

By ZHANG XIAOMIN in Dalian | China Daily | Updated: 2025-10-21 09:45
Share
Share - WeChat
A colored pottery jar and a statue of a worshipper from the National Museum of Damascus. [Photo/FU XIAOMENG/FOR CHINA DAILY]

An exhibition featuring 95 precious artifacts from Syria is currently being held at the Dalian Museum in Dalian, Liaoning province, sparking appreciation for diverse civilizations among visitors.

Titled Incredible Syria, the exhibition of antiquities showcases items on loan from eight Syrian cultural institutions, including the National Museum of Damascus and the National Museum of Aleppo.

Jiang Ye, the curator of the exhibition and director of the Dalian Museum, says that Syria's position places it in the corridor from Africa to the rest of Asia and into Europe, which makes it a focus of cultural innovation and dissemination.

"We hope that through this exhibition, visitors can use these tangible artifacts, now close at hand, to understand the diversity of early human civilizations and observe and contemplate the exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations," she says.

The collection encompasses stone tools, pottery, bronze ware, gold and silver artifacts, and statues, systematically presenting the historical and cultural context of Syria from the Paleolithic Age to the 1600s in chronological order.

1 2 3 4 Next   >>|
1/4 Next
Related Stories
Photo
Yueju Opera brings Cao Xueqin to life
Chinese, US students on friendship march
14th China Arts Festival kicks off in Chengdu
Harmony blooms in urban art
Exhibition of gongbi art opens in Fujian province
Jimei × Arles Photo Festival bridges global visions through lens and dialogue
Most Popular
Editor's Picks
Liu Cixin on a decade of The Three-Body Problem's journey overseas
Tales & Trails: Discover Hainan's tropical diversity
Photo Gallery
Yueju Opera brings Cao Xueqin to life
Chinese, US students on friendship march
14th China Arts Festival kicks off in Chengdu
Video
Yan'an vibes: vibrant energy with 'childhood of cheers'
Legendary giants narrate an earthly epic
Nigerian scholar: Chinese philosophy inspiring minds across Africa
Special Coverage
Global Mayors Dialogue · Dunhuang
8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo
Chinaculture.org
Mooncakes: From secret messages to modern flavors
Enchanting legends of the Mid-Autumn Festival
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US