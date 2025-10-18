Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Center

China issues 2025 report on US WTO compliance

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-10-18 08:17
Share
Share - WeChat

BEIJING -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday released a report on the United States' compliance with the World Trade Organization, expressing concerns over US trade bullying practices and double-standard manipulations in industrial policy.

The 2025 Report on the WTO Compliance of the United States also expressed China's concerns over US practices that undermine the multilateral trading system and disrupt global industrial and supply chains, the ministry said.

Two previous versions of the report were released in 2023 and 2024.

The ministry said that over the past year, the United States has escalated its unilateral actions and frequently implemented discriminatory policies — particularly in its introduction of so-called reciprocal tariffs and in waging global trade wars — which have infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of other countries.

The multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core is the cornerstone of economic globalization and international trade, the ministry said, adding that the WTO is a rules-based international organization that relies on its members to fully abide by their obligations while enjoying their rights, and on mutual supervision and cooperation among its members.

The ministry noted that the current multilateral trading system faces significant challenges. Through the release of the 2025 report, China urges the US to promptly correct its erroneous practices, comply with WTO rules, fulfill its obligations as a WTO member and abandon non-compliance measures such as its "reciprocal tariffs" as soon as possible.

China hopes the report will also prompt the US to work with other WTO members to advance the multilateral trading system toward playing a greater role in global economic governance, and to collectively commit to an equal, orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial, inclusive form of economic globalization.

Photo
Chengdu's charming nighttime economy bedazzles visitors
Innovation attracts foreign delegations to China International Industry Fair
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in September 2025
Chinese premier holds symposium on economic situation
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
Time-honored brands attracting young buyers
Rental consumption set to go mainstream
China Data
China sees surge in travel, consumption during holidays
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 