China issues 2025 report on US WTO compliance

BEIJING -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday released a report on the United States' compliance with the World Trade Organization, expressing concerns over US trade bullying practices and double-standard manipulations in industrial policy.

The 2025 Report on the WTO Compliance of the United States also expressed China's concerns over US practices that undermine the multilateral trading system and disrupt global industrial and supply chains, the ministry said.

Two previous versions of the report were released in 2023 and 2024.

The ministry said that over the past year, the United States has escalated its unilateral actions and frequently implemented discriminatory policies — particularly in its introduction of so-called reciprocal tariffs and in waging global trade wars — which have infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of other countries.

The multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core is the cornerstone of economic globalization and international trade, the ministry said, adding that the WTO is a rules-based international organization that relies on its members to fully abide by their obligations while enjoying their rights, and on mutual supervision and cooperation among its members.

The ministry noted that the current multilateral trading system faces significant challenges. Through the release of the 2025 report, China urges the US to promptly correct its erroneous practices, comply with WTO rules, fulfill its obligations as a WTO member and abandon non-compliance measures such as its "reciprocal tariffs" as soon as possible.

China hopes the report will also prompt the US to work with other WTO members to advance the multilateral trading system toward playing a greater role in global economic governance, and to collectively commit to an equal, orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial, inclusive form of economic globalization.