Silk Road art festival opens in NW China's Xi'an

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-10-17 10:50
[Photo/Xinhua]

The 11th Silk Road International Arts Festival opened on Thursday in Xi'an, the capital city of Northwest China's Shaanxi province, with participants arriving from more than 80 countries and regions for the 25-day celebration of diverse artistic expression.

Themed "Connected by the Silk Road, United Through Art," this year's festival includes opening and closing ceremonies, staged performances, cultural exchange programs and an international invitational art exhibition.

A total of 46 performances will take place, many of which will be held in universities, residential communities and commercial districts to make art more accessible.

Since its inception in 2014, the festival has welcomed participants from over 120 countries and regions. To date, it has exhibited over 4,500 artworks and hosted more than 300 performances involving a total of nearly 7,200 artists, strengthening cultural ties between China and the rest of the world.

Photo

