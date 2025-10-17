China Southern Airlines launches direct air route between Beijing, Doha

DOHA -- A China Southern Airlines inaugural flight from Beijing landed smoothly at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Thursday, marking the launch of a direct Beijing-Doha route by the Chinese carrier.

"The launch of Beijing-Doha route injects new vitality into our mutually-beneficial cooperation. It will further help promote trade, cultural exchange, and travel between our two countries," Chinese Ambassador to Qatar Cao Xiaolin said at the celebration ceremony.

According to the ambassador, rapid progress has been made in China-Qatar cooperation in the field of aviation over past years, with a steady rise in both the number and frequency of direct flights between the two countries.

Wang Yanchao, general manager of China Southern Airlines' Doha office, said the opening of the direct route would not only offer travelers more convenient choices, but also further promote China-Qatar friendship and cooperation as well as economic and cultural exchanges.

"Today marks a new step in strengthening ties between Qatar and China ... This direct route brings us closer and increases access between our nations," said Hamad Al Khater, chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport.