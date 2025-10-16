China-LAC women's cooperation: A sisterhood of golden orchid

SONG CHEN/CHINA DAILY

Thirty years ago, the Beijing World Conference on Women achieved historic success. Its clarion call to pursue "equality, development, and peace through action" continues to resonate across the globe. Over the past three decades, China has remained a steadfast supporter and promoter of women's causes.

While making historic strides at home, it has also contributed significantly to the advancement of women's development worldwide — including in Latin America and the Caribbean. Now, 30 years later, the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women returned to Beijing — a testament to both international recognition and heightened expectations for China's role in shaping the future of women.

"Nothing is more precious than life"

"I am deeply grateful to the Chinese doctors. Without this surgery, I can't imagine how much longer I would have endured the pain." Julia, a woman from the Dominican Republic, had long suffered from an illness and sought treatment everywhere without success — until she finally found hope at the China-Dominican Friendship Hospital. There, Chinese medical professionals performed a successful tumor removal surgery, bringing an end to her prolonged struggle. The Dominican Minister of Health hailed bilateral medical cooperation as a milestone, noting that it has enabled patients to receive advanced treatment locally without having to travel at great cost to developed countries.

"The best Women's Day gift"

That was how Guyana's Minister of Health described China's donation of a complete set of HPV screening supplies for cervical cancer and the launch of a corresponding screening program. "Batch after batch of Chinese medical teams have brought advanced medical technology and equipment," he said emotionally. "They have become a vital force in the development of Guyana's health sector, bringing immense benefits to women and children."

"Teaching how to fish rather than giving a fish"

In partnership with UNESCO, China established the Girls' and Women's Education Prize, which has been awarded to 20 projects, including Costa Rica's project using digital training to help disadvantaged women acquire new skills.

China has also implemented women's empowerment projects worth over $40 million in over 20 countries, including in Latin America and the Caribbean, and has conducted over 100 specialized training sessions for women and children across the Global South.

Moving forward, China will continue to collaborate with the international community to help women enhance skills, improve living conditions, and participate more actively and equally in socioeconomic development.

"Building platforms for shared progress"

There have been sisterly dialogues and warm exchanges between Chinese and Latin American women: the China-Bahamas Video Dialogue on Promoting the Comprehensive Development of Women, the China-Chile Women Entrepreneurs Leaders Seminar, and the visit by the All-China Women's Federation delegation to Nicaragua, to name just a few. China also co-hosted the "Women Leaders 360-degree" video forum with the UN Women office in El Salvador, which drew nearly 400 participants — including the First Lady of El Salvador and a former president of Costa Rica.

As an ancient Chinese saying goes, "Amity between people holds the key to sound relations between states." These platforms have not only facilitated the development of women's causes on both sides, but also infused new energy into the building of the China-LAC community with a shared future.

"Drawing on Chinese wisdom to advance global women's causes"

On October 13-14, heads of state and government and senior representatives from over 110 countries and international organizations gathered in Beijing to discuss global strategies for women's development. Once again, the world turned its eyes to China for inspiration in advancing the global women's agenda.

There is a Chinese idiom that describes true friendship as a bond as firm as gold and as pure as the orchid — one that perfectly captures the sisterhood between Chinese and Latin American women. May China and LAC countries seize the momentum of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women to further nurture this "golden orchid" of friendship and create ever more vibrant examples of what a shared future for humanity can be.

The author is a commentator on international affairs.

The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

