Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Industries

Expert welcomes Zambia's signing of debt restructuring deals with Chinese lenders

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-10-16 10:23
Share
Share - WeChat
Kelvin Chisanga, a Zambian social economist. [Photo/Xinhua]

LUSAKA -- An economist on Wednesday welcomed Zambia's signing of bilateral debt restructuring agreements covering part of its obligations to Chinese lenders.

Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane announced on Tuesday that the Zambian government inked the agreements with several Chinese lenders, including the Export-Import Bank of China.

Economist Kelvin Chisanga said the development signals Zambia's commitment to responsible debt management, especially at a time when the economy needs recovery.

He said that the agreements are likely to boost investor confidence and could serve as a model for other African countries. "While challenges still remain, the agreements mark a positive step toward long-term economic stability and sustainable growth," said Chisanga.

According to the expert, the debt restructuring would provide Zambia with fiscal relief, enabling the government to prioritize investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other critical sectors.

Zambia also has bilateral debt restructuring agreements with India, France and Saudi Arabia. In 2023, Zambia signed a memorandum of understanding with its official creditors to restructure about $6.3 billion of its debt.

Photo
Chengdu's charming nighttime economy bedazzles visitors
Innovation attracts foreign delegations to China International Industry Fair
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in September 2025
Chinese premier holds symposium on economic situation
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
Time-honored brands attracting young buyers
Rental consumption set to go mainstream
China Data
China sees surge in travel, consumption during holidays
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 