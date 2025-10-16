Australian publisher: Telling China's untold stories

The World Conference on China Studies opened in Shanghai on Tuesday, under the theme of "Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective".

Harold Weldon, vice president of Weldon International Group in Australia and recipient of the 11th Special Book Award of China, said his interest in China began with his father's reading of Edgar Snow's Red Star over China. This inspired them to publish books on the theme of the Long March, revealing an unknown China to the world through images and text.

He said that China studies should evolve with the times, enabling younger generations to hear China's stories and the world to better understand the country.