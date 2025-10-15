Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Motoring

China's NEV output, sales surge in first 9 months of 2025

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-10-15 10:19
Share
Share - WeChat
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct 4, 2025 shows cars ready for shipment and export at a port area in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector maintained strong momentum in production and sales in the first nine months of the year, according to industry data released Tuesday.

NEV production jumped 35.2 percent year-on-year to 11.24 million units during the first three quarters, as reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales during the same period climbed 34.9 percent year-on-year to nearly 11.23 million units, accounting for 46.1 percent of total vehicle sales in China, CAAM data showed.

According to the CAAM data, China's auto industry maintained robust production and sales during the period, driven by trade-in programs, local auto shows, and intensive new product launches.

Total auto output reached 24.33 million units in the period, marking a 13.3 percent year-on-year increase, while sales grew 12.9 percent to 24.36 million units.

Tuesday's data also showed that China's auto exports maintained steady growth momentum, with a 14.8 percent year-on-year increase. Notably, NEV exports surged 89.4 percent year-on-year to 1.76 million units.

Photo
Chengdu's charming nighttime economy bedazzles visitors
Innovation attracts foreign delegations to China International Industry Fair
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in September 2025
Chinese premier holds symposium on economic situation
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
Time-honored brands attracting young buyers
Rental consumption set to go mainstream
China Data
China sees surge in travel, consumption during holidays
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 