Open China: Fostering understanding via cultural exchanges

"Open China", a 10-part video series produced by China Daily, delves into the profound transformations that have reshaped China over the past four more decades. Through interviews with more than 100 global opinion leaders — including diplomats, economists and business leaders — the series will highlight a unique aspect of China's dramatic journey into a new era.

This episode emphasizes China's contribution to global cultural exchange, from welcoming international students to Chinese universities to facilitating tourism through visa-free policies; from preserving ancient traditions to promoting contemporary cultural innovations.

Jeffery Lehman, vice-chancellor of New York University Shanghai, said that studying in China helps US students understand the complexities of different cultures, revealing that although people express themselves differently, they share the same fundamental values.

