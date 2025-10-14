Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Greek scholar: China's humanistic spirit and 'Green Shanghai' impress me

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-14 18:21
The World Conference on China Studies opened in Shanghai on Tuesday, under the theme of "Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective".

Visiting China for the fourth time, Konstantinos Polymeros, a professor at the University of Western Macedonia in Greece, praised the country's humanistic spirit and dedication to green development. He noted that China's environmental protection efforts have achieved impressive results. Over the past five years, Shanghai has become greener and cleaner, with a renewed and vibrant urban landscape.

 

