Icelandic ambassador: China advancing women's rights
The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women is being held in Beijing from Oct 13 to Oct 14. In a recent interview with China Daily website, Thorir Ibsen, the Icelandic Ambassador to China, spoke positively about China's achievements in advancing women's rights.
"I understand today there are probably more women coming out of the higher education system in China," he said. "I am also seeing more women in the business sector taking leadership."
