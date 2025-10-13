Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / Video

Icelandic ambassador: China advancing women's rights

By Dang He, Cheng Zixin | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-13 10:09
Share
Share - WeChat

The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women is being held in Beijing from Oct 13 to Oct 14. In a recent interview with China Daily website, Thorir Ibsen, the Icelandic Ambassador to China, spoke positively about China's achievements in advancing women's rights.

"I understand today there are probably more women coming out of the higher education system in China," he said. "I am also seeing more women in the business sector taking leadership."

  • Cartoons
    •
    'Dual circulation' helping China weather external challenges
    Icelandic ambassador: China advancing women's rights
    Watch it again: SCIO briefing on import and export figures for the first three quarters
    Going the extra mile
    Striding together for 30 years of pioneering progress
    Women's power will strengthen China
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    GGI reaffirms China as leading defender of peace
    China leads by example on Global South climate action
    Columnists +
    Communards' Wall still worth remembering
    Liquor drinking will not do any good to people's health
    Chinese Perspectives
    Deciphering Europe's double standards
    China's leap and metamorphosis in the new era
    China and the World Roundtable +
    Gender equality is a path to collective human progress
    Chinese women impactful in top management
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US