Event introduces Italian audiences to new wave of storytelling

A poster of the animated film Nobody, directed by Yu Shui, which recently made its Italian premiere in Rome.[Photo provided to China Daily]

A fresh wave of Chinese storytelling arrived in Rome early this month as "Chinawood", a showcase of contemporary Chinese films, opened its doors to Italian audiences at Sala Scena in the city's Trastevere district.

The two-day event featured five Chinese films making their Italian debut. Organized by Italy's Treccani Institute in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in Shanghai, the Roma Lazio Film Commission Foundation, and the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association, the program aimed to deepen mutual understanding through cinema — a universal language that transcends borders.

The festival opened with Nobody, an animated fantasy directed by Yu Shui. Inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, the film reimagines the legendary pilgrimage through the eyes of four mischievous little monsters. Since its domestic release in August, Nobody has become a surprise box-office hit in China, earning praise for its humor, emotional resonance, and inventive visual style.

Its Rome premiere drew a full house and strong emotional reactions. "I know the Journey to the West story very well, but I was amazed to see how the director used a modern perspective to create such a moving tale," says Italian cinemagoer Alex Kislyakov. "It's thrilling to see a film like this in Rome."

Another audience member, Monica Febbo, says the film offers her "a window into a culture so different yet so relatable through art".

"The cultural distance between China and Italy may be large, but artistic language is shared. I'm grateful to Treccani for this opportunity — it makes me want to learn more about Chinese culture," she says.

During a post-screening discussion, Yu Shui said it was the first time Nobody had been shown to an overseas audience and that he was deeply moved by the attention and enthusiasm of Italian viewers.

"Film is a universal language. As long as we can localize it well, international audiences will be able to understand and appreciate stories from contemporary China," he says.

Following Nobody, the "Chinawood" lineup continued with Dance Still, The Lychee Road, The Stage, and I Am What I Am 2. Subtitled in both Italian and English, all screenings were open to the public free of charge.

As the credits rolled on the final screening, many audience members lingered in the theater to share their impressions.

"Cinema has the power to bring cultures closer together," says Marta Leonori of Italy's Treccani Institute, noting that the initiative is part of a broader effort to promote cultural exchange between Italy and China.