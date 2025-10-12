Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Policies

China defends rare earth export controls, urges US to manage differences through dialogue

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-10-12 10:47
Share
Share - WeChat

BEIJING -- China's commerce ministry on Sunday defended the country's export control measures on rare earths and related items as a legitimate action, while urging the United States to properly manage differences through dialogues and on the basis of mutual respect and equal-footed consultation.

China, as a responsible major country, employs export controls on related items according to the law, in order to better defend world peace and regional stability, and to fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, a spokesperson for the ministry said in response to media inquiries.

"China's export controls are not export bans," said the spokesperson, adding that licenses will be granted for eligible applications.

Before the measures were announced, China had already notified relevant countries and regions through bilateral export control dialogue mechanisms, the spokesperson noted.

China stands ready to work with the rest of the world to step up export control dialogue and exchange, so as to better safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, according to the spokesperson.

In response to a question regarding the US announcement of imposing a tariff of 100 percent on China and export control on all critical software, the spokesperson said for a long time, the United States has been overstretching the concept of national security, abusing export control, taking discriminatory actions against China, and imposing unilateral long-arm jurisdiction measures on various products including semiconductor equipment and chips.

Particularly since the China-US economic and trade talks in Madrid in September, the United States, in just 20 days, has introduced a string of new restrictive measures targeting China, the spokesperson noted, stressing that the US actions have severely harmed China's interests and undermined the atmosphere of bilateral economic and trade talks, and China is resolutely opposed to them.

"Willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China," the spokesperson emphasized. "China's position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it."

China urges the US to promptly correct its wrong practices, adhere to the important consensuses of the phone calls between the two heads of state, protect the hard-won outcomes of consultations, continue to use the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, and address respective concerns and properly manage differences through dialogues and on the basis of mutual respect and equal-footed consultation, so as to ensure the stable, sound and sustainable development of the China-US economic and trade relationship, the spokesperson said.

"If the United States insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson added.

MOFCOM spokesperson's remarks on China's recent economic and trade policies and measures

Photo
Chengdu's charming nighttime economy bedazzles visitors
Innovation attracts foreign delegations to China International Industry Fair
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in September 2025
China's economy in August, 2025
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
AI Plus accelerates industrial evolution
Robots entering Chinese homes
China Data
China sees surge in travel, consumption during holidays
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 