Iconic Russian works headline 28th Beijing Music Festival

The opening concert of the 28th Beijing Music Festival, held on Oct 10 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, marked a special occasion for both the festival and the China Philharmonic Orchestra.

Under the direction of conductor Yu Long, the orchestra was joined by award-winning pianist Zhang Haochen, acclaimed for his gold medal win at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009. Together, they presented an exciting evening featuring two iconic Russian works: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No 5.

At first glance, the concert program appears to revolve around the theme of Russian music, but there is a deeper significance embedded in the choice of these two pieces. The China Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, and the first concert it ever performed, on Dec 16, 2000, featured Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1, with Mikhail Pletnev at the piano. To mark the 20th anniversary of that inaugural performance, the orchestra performed the same piece in 2020, this time with Zhang as the soloist.

This year’s opening concert brings a full circle moment, as Yu, Zhang, and the orchestra reunite to perform Tchaikovsky's concerto, a work that has come to symbolize the orchestra’s journey.

"It is an honor to lead the China Philharmonic Orchestra in the opening of the Beijing Music Festival, especially in such a significant year," Yu said in a media event held in Beijing on Oct 9, a day before the concert. "We will not only celebrate Tchaikovsky but also pay tribute to Shostakovich, marking the 50th anniversary of his passing. It’s a special occasion for all of us, and I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with Haochen to bring the opening performance to life."

"Beijing is like my musical home to me, and I have a very special connection to this city and this festival. I’m eager to perform again at the Beijing Music Festival," said Zhang on Oct 9 in the capital.

Regarding Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1, Zhang reflected on the evolution of his interpretation over time. "Every time I perform such a classic piece, it feels like there is always something new to discover," he said. "I strive to challenge myself and find new ways to approach the music. With each performance, I try to bring a fresh perspective. I’m looking forward to the performance tomorrow—it’s always a journey of exploration."

Launched in 1998 and organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, this year's Beijing Music Festival, which runs from Oct 10 to 24, brings a dynamic fusion of classical and contemporary works, showcasing both Chinese and international composers, while fostering musical dialogues between the East and West. The opening and closing concerts will be performed by the China Philharmonic Orchestra.