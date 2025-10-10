Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Exhibition showcases how multiple ethnic groups built Beijing

By Wang Ru | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-10 09:38
People visit the newly opened exhibition on the exchange, communication, and integration of multiple ethnic groups in the establishment of Beijing as the nation's capital at The First Historical Archives of China in Beijing on Sept 28. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

An exhibition highlighting the exchange, communication, and integration of multiple ethnic groups in the establishment of Beijing as the nation's capital kicked off on Sept 28 at The First Historical Archives of China in Beijing.

Through over 100 ancient books, archives, cultural relics, and images, this exhibition weaves together the collective memories of various ethnic groups in Beijing from the establishment of the capital during the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234) to the early 20th century under the theme "Harmony".

It showcases the extensive interactions, comprehensive exchanges, and deep integration of these groups throughout Beijing's 800-year history as the capital.

At the opening ceremony, Meng Man, a history professor at Minzu University of China, notes that the establishment of Beijing as China's capital was a joint endeavor of various ethnic groups, and the culture of this city was built by them.

Wang Hongyun, director of the archives, says the display allows visitors to explore the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture, while reinforcing a sense of community for the Chinese nation.

The exhibition will run until Dec 31.

