National Art Museum showcases the spirit of xieyi

By Lin Qi | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-10-09 10:19
Honoring the Spirit: Homage to the Classics, an exhibition at the National Art Museum in Beijing, showcases the museum's endeavors in continuing the xieyi tradition. [Photo by Jiang Dong / China Daily]

The term xieyi, in classical Chinese painting, is more than a style marked by loose brushstrokes and light colors to convey poetry. It is also an aesthetic ideal for artists and intellectuals to present a spiritual haven in which people can meditate on their relationship with the universe.

Honoring the Spirit: Homage to the Classics, an exhibition at the National Art Museum in Beijing, showcases the museum's endeavors in continuing the xieyi tradition. On display is the museum's collection of xieyi paintings by artists throughout the centuries, such as Bamboos and Stones attributed to Su Shi of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

Visitors can also see works by modern painters in which other forms of art, such as installations and digital art, have been integrated to expand the boundaries of xieyi art.

Mooncakes: From secret messages to modern flavors
Enchanting legends of the Mid-Autumn Festival
