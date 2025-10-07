Dongjiao Memory combines culture, tourism

An industrial site in Chengdu, Sichuan province attracts tourists on July 15. ZHANG HUAXIAN/FOR CHINA DAILY

What do industrial chimneys, water towers and pipe racks remind you of? The Dongjiao Memory international fashion industrial park in Chengdu, Southwest China is full of these elements, and has turned the previous State-owned electronic tube factory into a business entity of the latest fashion.

In 2021, Chengdu Media Group, the operator of the industrial park, introduced Sichuan Zhenghuo Culture Media Group Co Ltd and transformed the operational mechanism of the park.

Based on the spatial carrier of industrial relics, it comprehensively promoted the overall upgrading and development of Dongjiao Memory, with organic updates and revitalization of business modes.

Currently, the industrial park owns over 20 stadiums of various functionalities, and 36 buildings that combine commercial and official use. More than 300 enterprises are registered in the industrial park, attracting over 17 million visitors each year.

Dongjiao Memory has attracted multiple debut exhibitions, premieres, shows and stores in the industrial park.

The first panoramic immersive Han culture-themed food show in the country Shuyanfu; Italian fast fashion brand Brandy Melville's first store in Southwest China; North Street food district; a popular wall with words of "Chengdu" painted on, and characteristic industrial landscapes represented by steam locomotives constitute a composite cultural and tourism consumption destination, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Dongjiao Memory fuses both industrial aesthetics as well as the city's unique charm, another reason to head out for a walk in Chengdu.

Aggregating key cultural and creative industries and business modes such as music exhibitions, digital cultural creations, and China-chic fashion, Dongjiao Memory has realized full-time, age and customer-based operations, and has been rated as one of the top 10 phenomenal cases of national urban renewal in 2023.

"This is the best place for young people to enjoy afternoon tea. The operation mechanism transformation was made mainly for young people. We are constantly searching for places highly related to young people in various fields, to seize this main force of consumption," said Mu Tao, president of Chengdu Media Group.

"In the future, we will constantly build new consumption scenarios combining digital and musical elements, and deeply implement the concept of integrated development of culture, commerce and sports. Dongjiao Memory is steadily marching toward a fashion industry highland, a new window of city image, and a new landmark of culture and tourism with global influence and reputation," he said.