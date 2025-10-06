Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Industries

Many paws driving pet economy growth

Closer emotional bonds between the adorables and younger consumers creating niche market in China

By WANG YING in Shanghai | China Daily | Updated: 2025-10-06 10:45
Share
Share - WeChat
A visitor interacts with cats during a pet expo in Shanghai in May. According to market consultancy iiMedia Research, China's pet industry is expected to reach 1.15 trillion yuan ($162 billion) by 2028. FANG ZHE/XINHUA

Wang Lihong, who prefers to be called "Congcong's mom" rather than by her own name, and her five-year-old Yorkshire terrier have found themselves increasingly welcome in a number of places across Shanghai.

"Our weekends are fully booked with activities. Just recently, we joined a Hawaii-themed pool party, a matchmaking event hosted by a pet bakery brand, a hamburger festival and even a pet-friendly concert," said Wang, an activity curator in her 40s.

"So many traditional industries are now venturing into pet-related business. Clearly, the growth and outlook of the pet economy are phenomenal."

Wang's experience highlights how pet owners and trend-savvy commercial spaces are coming together.

According to market consultancy iiMedia Research, China's pet industry is expected to reach 1.15 trillion yuan ($162 billion) by 2028, and new consumption scenarios are playing a major role in fueling domestic pet spending.

With steady economic growth, Chinese consumers' stronger purchasing power has injected powerful momentum into the market.

Shanghai is clearly at the forefront nationwide. Public statistics show that Shanghai had more than 120,000 pet-related businesses, underscoring how vibrant the market already is.

As experts noted, today's young consumers, especially those born in the 1990s and 2000s, tend to treat pets as family members. They want to bring their pets along when going out to enjoy life, which has driven a trend of more humanlike consumption.

"In China, over 90 percent of pet owners consider their pets part of the family. This has fueled a powerful lifestyle shift: the desire to keep pets close wherever their owners go. With pet ownership on the rise, being pet-friendly is no longer just a nice-to-have — it is becoming a key competitive advantage for businesses," said Zino Helmlinger, head of retail leasing with investment company CBRE China.

1 2 Next   >>|
1/2 Next
Photo
Innovation attracts foreign delegations to China International Industry Fair
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
Expo helps bolster connectivity with Northeast Asia
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in September 2025
China's economy in August, 2025
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
AI Plus accelerates industrial evolution
Robots entering Chinese homes
China Data
A look at China's economic data in August
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 