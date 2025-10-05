Celebrating fusion of Chinese and Scottish cultures in 'vibrant' Glasgow

Historic Trades House Glasgow, Scotland [Photo by Bruce Connolly]

Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, grew partly through a lengthy history of international trade. That period is today reflected in its fine architectural legacy. Indeed, there is a resemblance to parts of Northern China's Tianjin, where equally superb architecture, although mostly early 20th century, stand as reminders of its past overseas connections.

Scottish bagpipe player leading procession at the Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

Recently, I attended a vibrant event in one of Glasgow's classical buildings, the Trades House. Dating originally from 1605, its concept was to help protect the craftsmen and tradesmen of the city. Inside its strong stone walls, the building interior certainly reflects incredible design and beauty from that period of Glasgow's grandeur. I felt privileged to be in such a fine environment, to be there attending a reception marking the forthcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival while also a celebration around Glasgow's 850th anniversary.

Bruce Connolly with Edward Tsang at the Trades House Glasgow[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

A special thanks to Edward Tsang, Chairman of the Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Scotland, for inviting me and for organizing such an amazing evening. Edward has provided me with several opportunities to share in such activities over the past year, in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Deacon Convener Richard Paterson addressing gathering at the Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

Although presently in Scotland, it has been a positive experience for me to remain involved with China and to keep my contacts strong. Glasgow has a large Chinese community. Some have a long association with the city, their families migrating many years ago from Hong Kong, Guangdong and southeastern China. Today however, there is also a growing student population, from throughout China, attending the city's prestigious universities.

Lion Dance within main hall of Glasgow's Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

People from a wide range of backgrounds and nationalities were present, reflecting Glasgow's extensive cultural and ethnic diversity. This included, of course, many Chinese people. Again, an inspiring opportunity to meet so many interesting people associated with China.

Vice-Consul General of PR China to Scotland, Mr Qi Qi, addressing gathering at the Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

The evening started with a colorful combination of Scottish and Chinese culture, with a bagpipe player introducing traditional Lion Dancers into the Trades House!

Delegates at 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival and Glasgow's 850th Anniversary at the Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

Speakers included Richard Paterson, Deacon Convener, Trades House of Glasgow; Vice-Consul General of PR China in Scotland, Mr Qi Qi; Bailie Anne McTaggart of Glasgow City Council and, of course, Edward Tsang. Recognizing the importance between our international communities, two members of the Scottish Parliament also attended.

Bruce Connolly with Mr Qi Qi Vice-Consul General of PR China in Scotland at the Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

The evening saw a mix of Scottish, international and Chinese music. This included a fabulous rendition by Luigi Corvi of the classic "Nessum dorma", along with Scottish music by the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra. To my delight, a Chinese girl, Jennifer Lai, while delicately playing a guitar, sang one of my favorite Chinese songs, "The Moon Represents My Heart". Meanwhile, a delicious range of cuisine, including Chinese, Asian and Scottish helped emphasise again both the city's diversity and of those in attendance.

Italian singer Luigi Coryi performing at the Trades House Reception[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

I really felt at home with the local Chinese community while also chatting with many students from across China. This presented several opportunities to try and converse through my limited Putonghua! I fortuitously was sharing a table with people from Tianjin, Qingdao, Fujian and Guizhou, and it was a chance to meet again with long time friends while making new connections, particularly from China. It was a pleasure to hear many positive comments both about Scotland and Glasgow. Meanwhile I was expressing my long time passion for Beijing!

Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra at the Mid-Autumn Festival in Glasgow's Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

Glasgow was the city where I departed in 1987 on an overland journey to China. This city also sent me to Guangzhou in 1992, on an educational exchange program during a period of growing mutual connections. Glasgow is today twinned with the city of Dalian in northeastern China.

Ascending the stairs at Glasgow's historic Trades House[Photo by Bruce Connolly]

Events such as this recent reception are ways of introducing some elements of Chinese culture to people in Scotland, and a way of bringing together different societies while promoting mutual understanding. Similarly, in Beijing and other Chinese cities, there are highly enjoyable Burns Suppers, commemorating Scotland's famed poet, Robert Burns. The annual Scottish Highland Games, held in cities across China, also attract many Chinese participants.

Friendship and understanding between our societies is something to cherish, and I could certainly feel them throughout this passionate event in the run up to Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

Bruce Connolly is a photographer and writer from Scotland who has lived in China for over 30 years. The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

