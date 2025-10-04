Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Motoring

Chinese electric model tops Israel's car sales in Jan-Sept

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-10-04 09:29
Share
Share - WeChat

JERUSALEM -- The Jaecoo 7, a plug-in hybrid compact crossover SUV from the Chinese carmaker Chery, was the top-selling car in Israel in the first three quarters of 2025, according to data released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Friday.

A total of 11,116 units of the Jaecoo 7 plug-in model were sold throughout the nine months, outpacing all other gasoline-powered, hybrid, and full electric models.

Additionally, the gasoline version of the Jaecoo 7 sold 1,959 units in Israel during the period.

Chinese brands led overall car sales in Israel, with 81,711 units sold between January and September. South Korean brands ranked second with 43,520 units, followed by Japanese brands, which sold 34,242 units.

In the electric car market, China's BYD Auto secured the top position by selling 7,659 units across seven models.

Chery followed with 6,236 units sold, while another Chinese manufacturer, XPeng Motors, took the third spot with 5,499 units sold.

Other Chinese brands, including Geely, Lynk & Co, and Dongfeng, also performed strongly. Overall, Chinese automakers captured 81.5 percent of Israel's electric car market in the period, with a total of 40,351 units sold.

Photo
Innovation attracts foreign delegations to China International Industry Fair
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
Expo helps bolster connectivity with Northeast Asia
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in September 2025
China's economy in August, 2025
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
AI Plus accelerates industrial evolution
Robots entering Chinese homes
China Data
A look at China's economic data in August
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 