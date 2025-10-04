Chinese electric model tops Israel's car sales in Jan-Sept

JERUSALEM -- The Jaecoo 7, a plug-in hybrid compact crossover SUV from the Chinese carmaker Chery, was the top-selling car in Israel in the first three quarters of 2025, according to data released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Friday.

A total of 11,116 units of the Jaecoo 7 plug-in model were sold throughout the nine months, outpacing all other gasoline-powered, hybrid, and full electric models.

Additionally, the gasoline version of the Jaecoo 7 sold 1,959 units in Israel during the period.

Chinese brands led overall car sales in Israel, with 81,711 units sold between January and September. South Korean brands ranked second with 43,520 units, followed by Japanese brands, which sold 34,242 units.

In the electric car market, China's BYD Auto secured the top position by selling 7,659 units across seven models.

Chery followed with 6,236 units sold, while another Chinese manufacturer, XPeng Motors, took the third spot with 5,499 units sold.

Other Chinese brands, including Geely, Lynk & Co, and Dongfeng, also performed strongly. Overall, Chinese automakers captured 81.5 percent of Israel's electric car market in the period, with a total of 40,351 units sold.