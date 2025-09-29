2025 Suzhou Creek Forum focuses on industrial cluster construction

The 2025 Suzhou Creek Forum takes place in Shanghai's Putuo district on Sept 23. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

More than 200 experts, scholars, and members of the Shanghai political advisory body attended this year's Suzhou Creek Forum — an annual event that focuses on the development and revitalization of the area surrounding the Suzhou Creek waterway — aiming to create characteristic industrial clusters based on the Shanghai-Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt initiative.

The event, held on Sept 23 in Shanghai's Putuo district, provided an open, collaborative environment where experts could contribute ideas for a shared vision of high-quality economic and social development for the historic Suzhou Creek waterway area.

Jin Xingming, vice-chairman of the Shanghai Municipal People's Political Consultative Conference, said that the forum is not only a key opportunity for industrial upgrading in the Putuo district, but also an important gathering that promotes industrial collaborative innovation, and deepens high-quality, integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The research results of the district's 2025 key project were released at this year's forum, outlining its strengths and challenges, as well as ten essential measures to address those issues, such as optimizing spatial layout and improving the business environment. Additionally, the report suggested that the district should focus on digital innovation in branding and cybersecurity, with the goal of securing "National Demonstration Park" status and creating a replicable innovation model.

Li Junfeng contributed to this story.