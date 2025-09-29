Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Industries

2025 Suzhou Creek Forum focuses on industrial cluster construction

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-29 10:50
Share
Share - WeChat
The 2025 Suzhou Creek Forum takes place in Shanghai's Putuo district on Sept 23. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

More than 200 experts, scholars, and members of the Shanghai political advisory body attended this year's Suzhou Creek Forum — an annual event that focuses on the development and revitalization of the area surrounding the Suzhou Creek waterway — aiming to create characteristic industrial clusters based on the Shanghai-Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt initiative.

The event, held on Sept 23 in Shanghai's Putuo district, provided an open, collaborative environment where experts could contribute ideas for a shared vision of high-quality economic and social development for the historic Suzhou Creek waterway area.

Jin Xingming, vice-chairman of the Shanghai Municipal People's Political Consultative Conference, said that the forum is not only a key opportunity for industrial upgrading in the Putuo district, but also an important gathering that promotes industrial collaborative innovation, and deepens high-quality, integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The research results of the district's 2025 key project were released at this year's forum, outlining its strengths and challenges, as well as ten essential measures to address those issues, such as optimizing spatial layout and improving the business environment. Additionally, the report suggested that the district should focus on digital innovation in branding and cybersecurity, with the goal of securing "National Demonstration Park" status and creating a replicable innovation model.

Li Junfeng contributed to this story.

Photo
Innovation attracts foreign delegations to China International Industry Fair
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
Expo helps bolster connectivity with Northeast Asia
State Council News
China's economy in August, 2025
China releases regulations on Chinese employees in foreign diplomatic missions
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
AI Plus accelerates industrial evolution
Robots entering Chinese homes
China Data
A look at China's economic data in August
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 