Hearing the voices of peace

On Friday over 150 representatives from around world gathered in Beijing to voice their support for safeguarding peace and the correct historical view of World War II.

The peace conference was held in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War (1931-1945). Ueli Maurer, former president of the Swiss Confederation, was among several conference attendees who granted exclusive interviews to China Daily.