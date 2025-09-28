Temples and the Legacy of Civilization

Ancient Egyptian temples were more than places of worship — they were the heart of society, serving as ritual centers, schools, banks and courts. Along the Nile, towering stone columns still rise, bearing the glory of a lost civilization. Today, Chinese and Egyptian archaeologists explore these ruins, uncovering stories carved in stone and decoding the secrets of an ancient world. The echoes of this civilization still resonate, waiting for you to unlock them!

