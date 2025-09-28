Temples and the Legacy of Civilization

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-28 10:00
Share
Share - WeChat

Ancient Egyptian temples were more than places of worship — they were the heart of society, serving as ritual centers, schools, banks and courts. Along the Nile, towering stone columns still rise, bearing the glory of a lost civilization. Today, Chinese and Egyptian archaeologists explore these ruins, uncovering stories carved in stone and decoding the secrets of an ancient world. The echoes of this civilization still resonate, waiting for you to unlock them!

Related: Wonders of the Pyramids

Photo

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in Southwest China's Guizhou

Xinjiang transforms deserts into renewable energy goldmine

Wonders of the Pyramids

China concludes 15th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition

Ten photos from across China: Sept 19 – 25

Global gold rush sign of waning trust in US dollar

Related Stories

Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US