Video: Shaanxi charms poets from abroad

Forty Latin American poets and 37 Chinese poets took part in the first leg of the 2025 International Youth Poetry Festival—Special Session for China-Latin American Nations, from Sept 14 to 18. Held in Northwest China’s Shaanxi province, the event featured a host of activities, such as cultural tours, poetry readings and academic discussions.

Argentine poet Maximiliano Legnani, Bolivian poet Lucia Carvalho, Brazilian poet Ricardo Domeneck and Xi’an-based poetry critic Li Zhen shared their thoughts with China Daily website on this literary exchange between China and Latin America.