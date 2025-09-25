Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / We Comment

Expert: West's propaganda about Xinjiang is untrue

By Dang He | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-25 10:58
Share
Share - WeChat

This year marks the 70th anniversary of founding of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, a European academic is questioning the prevailing Western narratives about the region. After a recent visit, Professor Biljana Vankovska of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in North Macedonia expressed her astonishment at the gap between West's perception and the region's reality.

Professor Vankovska said her perspective shifted dramatically during a visit to the Xinjiang Islamic Institute. Witnessing the excellent environment and extensive library resources available to students made her realize how profoundly misleading the Western media narratives about Xinjiang truly are.

So, what's the truth about Xinjiang? Watch this video and explore the reality.

  • Cartoons
    •
    Expert: West's propaganda about Xinjiang is untrue
    LIVE: Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region marks 70th anniv.
    Grasslands' wealth unlocked by push for high-quality products
    Xi announces China's 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions
    Xi attends gala marking 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region
    Xinjiang glories in sharing sweetness with the world
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    A vivid example reflects wisdom of China's governance
    A vital trade hub to connect central Asia
    Columnists +
    Let's hope child subsidy will help increase fertility rate
    AI ascent calls for people to fasten seat belts
    Chinese Perspectives
    Everyday acts of unity form the heartbeat of life in Xinjiang
    A tradition reborn: The curious case of mooncakes and the eight-point decision
    China and the World Roundtable +
    A vivid example reflects wisdom of China's governance
    A vital trade hub to connect central Asia
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US