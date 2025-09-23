Pokemon Masters bring magic to Beijing

By Xing Wen | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-23 17:19
Nearly 7,000 players from across China compete in the 2025 Pokemon Beijing Masters held at the China International Exhibition Center in Shunyi district.[Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 2025 Pokemon Beijing Masters, held last weekend at the China International Exhibition Center in Shunyi district, attracted more than 26,000 fans of the popular Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG).

The two-day competition brought nearly 7,000 players from across China to the capital, where they vied for championship titles in the Open, Junior, and Senior divisions.

Adding a local flair, this year's event poster blended traditional Beijing grandeur with Pokemon charm. Designed in regal red, black, and gold, it featured the friendly treasure-hoarding Pokemon Gimmighoul and the beloved electric-type mascot Pikachu.

