Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Culture
Home / Culture / Cultural Exchange

Chinese choirs sing to celebrate diplomatic ties with Switzerland

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-09-23 10:40
Share
Share - WeChat
One of the Chinese choirs sing songs of peace and harmony to mark the International Day of Peace in Morges, Switzerland, on Wednesday. [Photo by Lian Yi/Xinhua]

The Chinese folk classic Jasmine Flower echoed through Morges Temple on the shores of Lake Geneva on Wednesday as The Voices of Peace concert celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Switzerland.

Drawing audiences from Switzerland, France, Germany, and Italy, the Beijing Qingzhou Choir and the Lidong Choir performed together, presenting the ode, Jian Jia, from China's ancient Shijing (The Book of Songs), as well as In the Depths of the Temple, a well-known duet from Georges Bizet's opera The Pearl Fishers.

Tibor Savoldelli, a Swiss audience member, tells Xinhua that the concert was an excellent opportunity for cultural exchanges between China and Switzerland, and adds that the beautiful venue symbolized peace and promoted mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

Swiss citizen Feriz Imeri says the concert not only showed the Swiss but also the world that China values peace and understanding.

The other choir sing songs of peace and harmony to mark the International Day of Peace in Morges, Switzerland, on Wednesday. [Photo by Lian Yi/Xinhua]

Zhao Yuan, artistic director of the concert, says The Voice of Peace concert once again proved that music is humanity's common language.

"It may bring warmth and lasting power to unite humanity and build lasting peace," Zhao says.

The concert was part of the first Europe-China Youth Peace Forum, which convened on Sept 15 and brought together young people from around the world to discuss global peace. The forum adopted the theme "Past Lessons, Future Peace" and was held ahead of the International Day of Peace, which was celebrated on Sunday.

Related Stories
Photo
Chinese ballet drama 'A Dream of Red Mansions' makes overseas debut in Bangkok
Shaanxi charms poets from afar
Paintings by leading 20th-century Chinese artist to go under the hammer
Acclaimed Chinese artist's paintings to be auctioned next month
Young audiences engage with contemporary art
Celebrating rural vitality in Jinshan
Most Popular
Editor's Picks
Tales & Trails: Hohhot — where urban life meets grassland melodies
Tracking the past, present and future
Photo Gallery
Chinese ballet drama 'A Dream of Red Mansions' makes overseas debut in Bangkok
Shaanxi charms poets from afar
Paintings by leading 20th-century Chinese artist to go under the hammer
Video
Autumn Equinox: Nature blooms
Dancing Asia Beijing Workshop Fosters Cultural Exchange
Video: Technology is not replacing tradition
Special Coverage
15th Beijing International Film Festival
China Daily Spring Festival Special
Chinaculture.org
What is the historical origin of China's Teachers' Day?
What did ancient Chinese people eat in summer?
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US