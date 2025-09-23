Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / latest news

China sets 4% annual growth target for steel sector through 2026

By Cheng Yu | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-23 10:34
Share
Share - WeChat

China has unveiled a two-year plan to stabilize its steel industry, setting an annual growth target of about 4 percent for 2025 and 2026, while pledging stricter limits on new capacity.

The work plan, jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology along with four other government agencies, said the steel sector should restore balance between supply and demand and avoid cutthroat competition.

Key measures include tighter controls on steel output, stricter classification and evaluation of steelmakers, and a ban on adding new capacity.

The plan also calls for the accelerated phaseout of outdated furnaces and converters. By the end of 2025, more than 80 percent of the country’s steelmaking capacity must complete ultra-low emission retrofits, according to the mandate.

Photo
Advanced robotics on display at manufacturing convention
22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public
Robots compete in 5km race
2025 China Intl Consumer Electronics Expo kicks off in Qingdao
Expo helps bolster connectivity with Northeast Asia
Things to know: China's 2025 service trade
State Council News
China's economy in August, 2025
Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
AI Plus accelerates industrial evolution
Robots entering Chinese homes
China Data
China picks up speed on tech highway
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
Listed Companies in Action
2025 CIFTIS
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 