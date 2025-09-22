Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Immersive Peking Opera: 'The White Snake' VR exhibition opens in Beijing

By Li Hongrui | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-22 10:54
"An Immersive Peking Opera Experience: The White Snake VR Interactive Narrative Exhibition," opens at Qianmen, Sept 20, 2025. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Beijing Culture and Art Foundation-funded project, "An Immersive Peking Opera Experience: The White Snake VR Interactive Narrative Exhibition," opened at Qianmen on Saturday.

The innovative exhibition uses VR technology to recreate the classic legend, allowing visitors to experience scenes like "Borrowing an Umbrella by the Lake" through immersive storytelling.

Advanced technologies, such as volumetric video capture, gesture recognition, and digital humans, convey the essence of Peking Opera, inviting audience members to "become" Xiaoqing and participate in the narrative.

