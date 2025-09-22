Car show underlines Wuhan's ambitions

Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance showcases its vehicles at the Wuhan Motor Show on Sept 17. CHINA DAILY

The Wuhan Motor Show 2025, which runs from Wednesday to Monday, underscores the central Chinese city's ambitions to become a regional hub for automotive innovation and consumer-driven growth.

As the region's premier car exhibition, the event has become a key platform for advances in electric vehicles, smart mobility, and cross-industry integration.

Covering 140,000 square meters, it attracts more than 100 brands showcasing around 1,000 models, said Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai, one of the event's organizers.

This year's show features a broad lineup of established carmakers, including Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen, FAW Toyota and SAIC Volkswagen, alongside newer players such as XPeng, IM Motors and Voyah.

Tech companies are increasingly in the spotlight. Xiaomi is showcasing its cars and other products, highlighting the blurring lines between consumer electronics and automobiles. Meanwhile, Tesla's Model YL is on display to demonstrate its latest intelligent driving features.

The exhibition places strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, smart connectivity, and advanced manufacturing, reflecting China's shift from traditional car production to "smart manufacturing".

To reinforce Wuhan's role as an international convention city, local authorities have complemented the auto show with interactive events.

Activities include a dream car design contest, a smart city night featuring live performances and cuisine, and a parade past landmarks such as the Yellow Crane Tower and the Yangtze River Bridge, combining cultural tourism with automotive flair.

Industry dialogue is another focus. The show hosted the 11th China (Wuhan) International New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Summit, where experts discussed national EV policies and the future of intelligent automotive ecosystems.

Related forums have explored emerging areas such as low-altitude eVTOL transportation and the digitalization of exhibitions.

To spur consumer purchases, organizers and exhibitors have offered trade-in programs, financial subsidies and discounts that can be combined with national incentives.

Last year, sales at the Wuhan Motor Show hit around 5 billion yuan ($703 million), said Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai.

By blending cutting-edge technology with consumer engagement, the event is positioning itself as more than a regional showcase, analysts said.

Wuhan is one of China's largest auto cities, along with Shanghai and Changchun in Jilin province.

It houses an ecosystem that includes 10 vehicle manufacturers, 14 vehicle plants, and over 1,200 parts suppliers. In 2024, the city's new energy vehicle production capacity reached 1.47 million units.