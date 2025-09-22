Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Weaving a decorative history

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-22 10:14
Stepping into a random traditional household in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, carpets are usually the most eye-catching and distinct interior decorations. Superior wool meticulously woven with intricate patterns bursts with vibrant colors. These objects of beauty are used by different ethnic groups in Xinjiang to cover floors and sofas or adorn walls, serving as both insulation and decoration.

As an ancient Silk Road crossroads, Xinjiang produces carpets reflecting diverse cultural influences and featuring basic motifs of plants, flowers, fruits, branches, leaves and animals, expanded upon and transformed with geometric patterns.

Artisans use traditional patterns to tell stories and attempt to ignite the next generation's interest to keep the ancient craft alive.

