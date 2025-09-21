China releases list of top 500 manufacturing firms for 2025

Staff members work on a photovoltaic module production line at a company in Ordos, Inner Mongolia autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]

HEFEI -- The list of 2025 China's Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises was released Saturday at the World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, East China's Anhui province.

Jointly issued by the China Enterprise Confederation (CEC) and the China Enterprise Directors Association (CEDA), the ranking has been published for 21 years in a row, highlighting the consistent progress of China's manufacturing sector.

Based on companies' operating revenue, the list shows that the threshold for entry rose from 11.09 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) to 17.37 billion yuan in 2024. Meanwhile, the combined operating revenue of the top 500 companies increased from 40.24 trillion yuan to 51.68 trillion yuan.

According to Li Bing, executive vice president of CEC and CEDA, despite multiple global economic challenges, Chinese manufacturing enterprises, as represented by the top 500, responded with innovation and strengthened their foundations through structural optimization.